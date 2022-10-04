Cape Girardeau — City officials say all City of Cape Girardeau water customers will be under a boil-water advisory or order for the remainder of the week.
According to a Tuesday release, customers are asked to conserve water by limiting usage to only essential needs. They say people should either use bottled water or water that's been boiled and cooled for drinking, preparing food, handwashing, and brushing teeth.
This comes after a significant water-main break on Monday evening. Crews worked through the night to to fix the main break, and hope to have everything back in working order in the next few days, officials say.
In the meantime, the water plant is shut down. Customers could lose water access until the system is restored, the release explains, which is why it's important for residents to limit usage.
Once the water plant is reopened, partially-treated water will be reintroduced to pressurize the system and get water back to residents who have been going without. Am emergency share with Jackson will add additional water to the supply.
In a statement included in the release, Water Manager Erica Bogenpohl explained: "What’s important right now, is everyone uses less tap water, and boils and cools it before consumption this week"
Mayor Stacy Kinder said city officials will continue providing timely updates to the community. Community members can monitor these updates on Facebook here or by visiting the city website, here. You can also sign up to have emergency alerts sent to your email or phone by signing up here. The city included the following tips in their release:
Water Conservation Tips During a Boil Advisory
Officials say tap water shouldn't be used for drinking, brushing your teeth, cooking or washing fruits and vegetables, making ice cubes, etc. They recommend using bottled water if possible, or water that has been boiled 3-5 minutes then cooled.
BATHROOM
- Avoid flushing the toilet unnecessarily. Dispose of tissues, insects and other similar waste in the trash rather than the toilet.
- Take short showers instead of baths. Turn on the water only to get wet and lather and then again to rinse off.
- Don’t use water straight from the tap for brushing your teeth.
LAUNDRY
- Delay if possible, but you can use your household water for laundry during a boil advisory or order. Operate clothes washers only when they are fully loaded or set the water level for the size of your load.
KITCHEN
- Use bottled water or water that has been boiled for 3-5 minutes to wash and rinse dishes. Home dishwashers cannot be assured to completely kill organisms that may be in the water.
- Water from your tap should not be used for drinking or food preparation unless it has been boiled and cooled first.
- Avoid using running water to thaw meat or other frozen foods. Defrost food overnight in the refrigerator or use the defrost setting on your microwave.
The release explains burning is currently prohibited due to dry conditions and limited water supply.