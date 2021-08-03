CARBONDALE, IL– The PetSafe "Bark For Your Park" contest announced twenty finalists for a new dog park grant, and Carbondale has been selected as one of those finalists.
Five communities across the U.S can win $25,000 to build a dog park in their town.
Winners are selected by vote totals. You can vote by clicking the link here.
You can vote once daily from Aug. 3 through Aug. 31.
According to Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks, if Carbondale wins, they would be able to build the first public dog park in the city.