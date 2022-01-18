CARBONDALE – The City of Carbondale is accepting funding applications from community agencies for the 2023 Fiscal Year.
Each year, the City of Carbondale approves funding requests from various agencies and non-profits to support their work.
Click here to find a fillable application.
Please send your application and a copy of your organization's 990's electronically to Faith Johnson at fjohnson@explorecarbondale.com by 5 p.m. on Feb. 11.
The applications will be reviewed then submitted to the City Council for approval.
Funding is contingent on the availability of financial resources. According to the City of Carbondale, agencies should be careful when considering the amount they request before completing the application. There is no guarantee that the project will be funded.
Past program performance, as well as proposed program content, will be considered in each funding decision.
The City of Carbondale's fiscal year runs from May 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023.
For more information, call Faith Johnson at 618-457-3229.