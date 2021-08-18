CARBONDALE, IL– The City of Carbondale is a finalist in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program.
The city applied for the funding with the hopes of upgrading the Eurma C. Hayes Center. The city is one of 200 finalists for the $25,000 grant.
The Neighborhood Assist program will award the top 40 finalists with a $25,000 dollar reward.
Top 40 finalists are decided by vote totals. Click here to vote for the center.
The Eurma C. Hayes Center has been a part of Carbondale's northeast community for more than 45 years. The $25,000 grant would support some of the Center's infrastructural needs, including automatic doors and new windows. These improvements would increase accessibility and energy efficiency.
Board members for the center, and community stakeholders, have already begun investing in the Center; however, without outside funding sources such as the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Program, the progression towards reopening may be prolonged.