CARBONDALE, IL — The city of Carbondale is mourning the loss of former Mayor Neil Dillard. He was 92 years old.
The city says in a post on it's Facebook page, Dillard proudly served as Carbondale's mayor from 1987 until 2003, but his career with the city started a few years earlier, in 1981, when he was appointed to fill a vacancy on city council.
The post goes on to say Dillard dedicated his life to community service and was a champion for Carbondale economic development and tourism,
Under his leadership, the city says Dillard partnered the city to construct a new high school, develop the Superblock, expand the University Mall, construct a new water plant, and build the City Hall and Civic Center.
While he was mayor, the city says he promoted equality and approved the development of the Human Relations Commission, which to this day still advises the council on problems in the community relating to race, disability, sexual orientation, and religion.
Carbondale city government says Mayor Dillard was well respected for his leadership within the community and throughout the state.
He and his wife, Mary Ellen, were named Citizen of the Year by the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce in 2003.
Dillard also served as President of the Illinois Municipal League and Mary Ellen was a community leader in education and the arts.
The Crain Funeral Home says Dillard died at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.
Services will be announced at a later time.
The city recently featured Dillard in their virtual Veterans Day ceremony in November 2020, and was honored to learn more about his experience as a Korean War Veteran.
You can see Dillard's Veterans Day feature in the video below: