CARBONDALE, IL — The City of Carbondale Police Department is looking for adult Halloween lovers to volunteer for their annual "Pumpkin Patrol" on October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
According to a Thursday release, volunteers will patrol neighborhoods on Halloween night, wearing orange safety vests and driving Pumpkin Patrol vehicles, ensuring trick-or-treaters remain safe. They'll identify potential hazards and offer children a place to turn to if they feel threatened.
The police department says they've been sponsoring the patrol since 1992.
If you're interested in volunteering, you can contact Officer Randy Mathis at (618) 457-3200, extension 402. Alternatively, you can send an email to rmathis@explorecarbondale.com