CARBONDALE, IL — The City of Carbondale, Illinois, says it will be closing offices to the public until further notice because of a significant increase in active COVID-19 case in Jackson County.
These closures start Tuesday, Nov. 17.
City Hall says staff will continue working and will be available to help you by phone or email. You can check the city's website (click here) for a list of departments and contact information.
The city says it is temporarily suspending water shut off procedures. The city says late fees and second notices will continue as normal. Payments can be made online, in the dropbox on the west side of City Hall, by mail, or at any of the following locations:
- First Southern Bank on Main Street or Murphysboro Road,
- The Bank of Carbondale at 216 E. Main Street,
- First Mid Bank on University Avenue or the Schnuck’s location,
- Banterra Bank at 1500 W. Main.
Employees in the Revenue Office will be available by phone to answer any questions. You can reach them at 618-457-3265.
Police Department
The city says the police department's lobby will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Community members can call the department's non-emergency number at 618-457-3200 for assistance or to call 911 in case of an emergency between 4 p.m. and 8 a.m. The rest of the Department will remain closed to the public.
Fire Department
The city says Fire Station #1, at 600 East College Street, and Fire Station #2, at 401 North Glenview Drive, will be closed to the public. To speak with someone in the department, call 618-457-3299.
City Clerk's Office
The City says the city clerk will continue to accept nominating petitions for three four-year City Council member terms for the 2021 Consolidated Election, held on April 6, 2021 (or the Primary Election, held on Feb. 23, 2021, if necessary.)
Starting Tuesday, Nov. 17, those looking to file nominating petitions should call the City Clerk's Office at 457-3280 or 457-3281 when they arrive at City Hall. The City says the clerk will come outdoors to accept the documents and give a filing receipt.
Petitions will be accepted on the following days and hours:
- Monday, November 16
- 8 a.m. – Noon and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, November 17
- 8 a.m. – Noon and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, November 18
- 8 a.m. – Noon and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Thursday, November 19
- 8:00 am – Noon and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Friday, November 20
- 8 a.m. – Noon and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Monday, November 23
- 8 a.m. – Noon and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Simultaneous Petition Filing Lottery: If a lottery is required due to two or more petitions being filed simultaneously at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, or if two more petitions are filed between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, such lottery will be held under the canopy of the west side of City Hall at 10 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2020. Lotteries are open to members of the public.