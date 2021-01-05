CARBONDALE, IL — The city of Carbondale Forestry Division says its Curbside Christmas Tree Recycling program in underway throughout January.
Anyone who wants to recycle their tree should place it on their curbside on their normal refuse and recycling collection day. The city notes that the actual collection and chipping of the trees will happen on the following day.
Anyone who wants to dispose of their Christmas trees on other days can take their trees to one of the following neighborhood drop-off sites:
- The Public Works Complex on North Michaels Street (drop of at main gate)
- The Parrish Park parking lot on West Sunset Drive (at the east end of the parking lot)
- The Attucks Park parking lot on North Wall Street (the south parking lot)
The city asks that you throw away pine rope, wreaths, garland, and flocked trees with regular refuse.
If you have any questions about this program, call the Maintenance Environmental Services Office at 618-457-3275 or to the City Forester at 618-549-5302 ext. 332.