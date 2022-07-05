CARBONDALE, IL — The City of Carbondale Police Department is asking for help locating 14-year-old Keantre K. Ducksworth.
Police say he was last seen in the 500 block of West Willow St. around 3 p.m. on July 1.
He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Police say he was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and a red backpack.
Police say he is known to frequent the 400 block of North Brush St. They describe Ducksworth as a "habitual runaway."
Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.