CARBONDALE, IL — City of Carbondale police officers are investigating a homicide after responding to shots fired in the 200 block of West College Street.
The officers were conducting foot patrols in the area around 1:30 a.m. when a disturbance broke out, according to a Carbondale Police Department news release. Several shots were fired, and the officers responded to the area. The officers found an individual with gunshot wounds and began life-saving efforts, according to the release. The victim was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, where they succumbed to their injuries.
The victim's name is not being released until their family and loved ones have been notified.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS (2677).