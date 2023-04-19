CARBONDALE, IL — The City of Carbondale is asking for public assistance in locating a missing teen who was last seen on April 11.
According to a Wednesday release, 14-year-old Marcell Stevenson was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on April 11 in the 1400 block of North Illinois Avenue in Carbondale.
Stevenson is described as about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Officers say he was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a purple and black sweatshirt, and slide-style sandals.
He is reportedly been known to frequent the area of 700 S Rawlings Street.
Officers ask anyone with information on Stevenson's location to call them at (618) 457-3200.