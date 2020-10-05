CARBONDALE, IL — The City of Carbondale says it will allow trick-or-treating on Halloween but only for three hours.
The city says trick-or-treaters can gather candy on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The city says there are alternative ways to celebrate the spooky holiday safely and limit the spread of COVID-19. These trick-or-treat guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the Illinois Department of Public Health include
- Anyone trick-or-treating, including those passing out candy, should keep at least 6-feet of social distance and wear proper face coverings.
- Those passing out candy could consider leaving individually wrapped candy, spaced apart, on a table in driveways or in front of walkways, sidewalks, or any outdoor space where 6-feet of distance can be maintained.
- Everyone should wear a CDC recommended face mask. The city says a Halloween costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask. Make sure that your trick-or-treater can still breath correctly if a cloth mask is worn under a costume mask. If not, don't wear the costume mask.
- Trick-or-treat in groups with household members only.
- Wash or sanitize your hands before eating the candy.
The city of Carbondale asks that social gatherings, such as costume or Halloween parties, not take place this year unless six feet of social distance can be maintained and masks are worn at all times.
The city also encourages community members to find creative ways to safely hand out candy while keeping social distance, like using candy slides or good bags on a string.
The city says both trick-or-treaters and those handing out candy should wear masks during all interactions.
Additionally, the city says it will host a new Spooktacular Halloween Decorating contest. The contest will have two categories, residential and business, and the winners will be decided by Mayor Mike Henry. Each winner will get a yard sign they can display.
There will also be an online pumpkin carving contest and mask decorating contest during the month of October. The city says more details will be announced soon on their social media platforms.