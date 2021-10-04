CARBONDALE, IL– Beginning Monday, the City of Carbondale will temporarily close Evergreen Park to make accessibility improvements. The closure will last through Friday, Nov. 19.
Carbondale was awarded $1.2 million in funding from the state as part of the Rebuilding Illinois Grant. Carbondale was one of seventeen cities in the state to receive funds from this program.
The funds will be used to replace the restrooms, pave the roads and parking lots in the park and add sidewalks. Construction of the new restrooms will begin in mid-November when the park reopens.
Updates on the parks improvements will be provided here.