On Wednesday morning, the City of Dresden Facebook page posted an update about tornado recovery efforts in the city.
According to the Facebook post from Mayor Jeff Washburn, on Tuesday, representatives from FEMA and the Small Business Association (SBA) were in Dresden to survey storm damage and confirm the accuracy of the cities application to FEMA for federal assistance.
While federal agency representatives toured the damage, information was provided to them regarding the extent of the damage and the economic impact it would have to the community.
Weakley County EMA Director Ray Wiggington, County Mayor Jake Bynum and Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn guided the federal representatives on their survey.
The federal representatives will attempt to obtain an accurate valuation of the property damaged by the tornado.
All the information provided will be used to prepare the final federal assistance application that will be sent to the President for the issuance of a Federal Disaster Declaration.
According to the City of Dresden, if the presidential declaration is made, an application process will be established to determine the eligibility for individuals and businesses to receive federal assistance.
The city also provided an update on recovery efforts.
According to Mayor Washburn, great strides have been made in terms of debris cleanup, however, many homes in the area will require work before power can be restored to them.
"As Mayor, please allow me to express the sincere gratitude of our citizens to every person, every private business who has provided equipment and manpower, and every government agency that has come to our aid during our time of devastation," Mayor Washburn wrote. "Your assistance has been invaluable since the very start of the disaster and we cherish your continued assistance as we continue to work to recover in the days ahead."
Here are some other bullets from the cities update:
- Citizens impacted in the city and county can apply at the Volunteer Center located at the Dresen First Baptist Church for assistance in cleaning up their property at no cost
- Homeowners and businesses can apply for demolition assistance. Before applying, contact your insurance company and agree upon a final insurance settlement.
- The American Red Cross is taking applications for assistance from individuals directly impacted by the tornado. The agency is located at the Adult Learning Center at 8230 Highway 22.
- Persons in need of non-perishable food, clothing, bottled water, and other supplies may obtain them at the Donation Center located at 1040 Evergreen Street in Dresden.
- Dresden City Hall and the the Dresden Police Department are now located at the Civic Center located on Evergreen Street.