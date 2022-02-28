LYON COUNTY, KY – On Monday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) awarded the City of Kuttawa $13,600 in Municipal Road Aid Emergency Funds to go towards repairs to a section of Cedar Street.
The funding will assist with the repair of a damaged drainage structure on Cedar Street, approximately 3/10ths of a mile south of u.S. 62 in Kuttawa.
According to the KYTC, damage to the structure has created a hazard for vehicles and pedestrians passing through the area near Kuttawa City Hall.
The city is responsible for administering the work.
Municipal Road Aid Emergency Funds are distributed the KYTC to be used by cities and counties for emergency repairs.