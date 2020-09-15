LOUISVILLE, KY — Attorney's for Breonna Taylor's family have reached an agreement with the City of Louisville, according to The Courier Journal and WAVE 3.
The Courier Journal says Louisville's metro government is expected to announce a "substantial" financial settlement Tuesday with the family of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Black woman shot and killed by police in her apartment six months ago.
Both the Courier Journal and WAVE 3 say the settle is expected to be one of the largest settlements involving an officer-related shooting in Louisville police history. The largest amount the city has paid to date to settle allegations of police misconduct was $8.5 million to Edwin Chandler in 2012, who was wrongfully imprisoned for more than nine years after Detective Mark Handy perjured himself.
The Courier Journal says the settlement may be announced as early as 2 p.m., according to a source knowledgeable about the details who said he couldn't be identified. The source says he couldn't release the amount.
In addition to the payment, both the Courier Journal and WAVE 3 are reporting the deal is expected to include several police reforms. WAVE 3 says some of the changes include policy changes for the way the department executes warrants, and other mandates address police accountability. The Courier Journal is reporting one change will include a requirement that commanders approve all search warrants before they go to a judge.
Additionally, the Courier Journal says the accord will also provide housing credits to officers who agree to live within the city, and it would seek to test officers involved in any shooting for drugs and alcohol.
This decision comes six months after the raid on Taylor's home, where Stg. Jon Mattingly was also shot by Taylor's boyfriend, and also as a Jefferson County grand jury may screen the criminal case as soon as this week.
The Courier Journal says the grand jury would decide whether criminal charges should be filed against any of the three officers involved in her shooting death on March 13 during a search for drugs, cash and other evidence in her apartment.
Taylor was shot and killed after Louisville Metro Police officers broke down her apartment door March 13 to serve a signed no-knock search warrant in connection with a narcotics investigation centered 10 miles away.
Police say they knocked and announced their presence, but Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said he and Taylor didn't know who was pounding on the door.
The Courier Journal is reporting Walker fired what he later called a warning shot, and police say it struck Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the thigh, then the other two officers - detectives Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove - returned fire.
Taylor was hit five times and died in her hallway.
The Courier Journal is reporting that Hankison has been fired while Cosgrove and Mattingly remain on administrative reassignment.
The Courier Journal reports the suit was fired April 27 and named the three officers as defendants.
It alleges Taylor's life was wrongfully taken, that police used excessive force, and the search was grossly negligent.
The Courier Journal also reports amended complaint filed about two months later also claimed Taylor's death was the result of Louisville police's effort to clear out a block for gentrification, and the newly formed Place-Based Investigations unit consisted of "rogue police" who violated "all levels of police, protocol, and policing standard."
City officials denied the accusations that gentrification played any role in the narcotics investigation.
Taylor's case picked up national attention in May when local attorneys for the estate, Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker, were joined by Florida-based attorney Ben Crump, who has represented Black Americans killed in controversial shootings, including Trayvon Martin, Mike Brown Jr., and Tamir Rice.
"LMPD has tried to sweep this under the rug," Aguiar said at the time. "The family right now has a very understandable desire to know the full circumstance of what went on that night."
The Courier Journal reports Taylor's family alleged in the suit the warrant served at Taylor's apartment was targeted at Jamarcus Glover, a convicted drug dealer who was located by police at a drug house 10 miles away before the warrant was served on Taylor's residence.
The Courier Journal also reports a warrant listed Taylor's name and address, but the main narcotics investigation was centered around Glover and co-defendants' alleged trafficking on Elliot Avenue in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.