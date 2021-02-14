CITY OF MARION WASTEWATER PLANT

Courtesy:City of Marion, Illinois website

MARION, ILLINOIS—Emergency crews found the body of a city employee in a treated water plant in Marion, Illinois Sunday morning. The city released a statement, shared by the Marion Illinois Police Department, confirming the news. 

The city said at about 7 a.m. Sunday morning a City of Marion employee went missing at the City's Wastewater Treatment Plant. Emergency crews responded and at about 10 a.m. crews located a body. The release said the body was found in one of the treated water ponds. 

An investigation is ongoing. The name of the employee has not been released. 

City of Marion relesase