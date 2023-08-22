MAYFIELD, KY — The City of Mayfield's Public Works Department has announced their next limb pick-up.
The city says limb pickup will be done south of Broadway from September 5 to September 8 and north of Broadway from September 11 to September 14.
Neighborhoods from Erwin Drive west to Old Dublin Road should place their limbs by the curb 48 hours before Monday, September 11.
The city says limbs cannot be placed on the curb more than 48 hours before the scheduled pickup. Limbs cannot block the street or sidewalk.
The pick-up program is intended for limbs only, not whole trees.
If you have a tree trimmed or cut down by a contractor, it is not the city's responsibility to remove the tree limbs.
No limbs larger than four inches in diameter or longer than four feet will be picked up, and only one truckload per household will be picked up by crews.
You can call the city at 270-251-6252 for any questions.