MAYFIELD, KY — Fear and confusion are affecting people in Mayfield after some received code violation letters from the city of Mayfield. People who received the letter say they're concerned they're going to be fined or ticketed, but we've learned from the city attorney that's not the case.
Mayfield City Attorney Bo Neely says the purpose of the letters was to let Mayfield citizens know that the city is entering a new phase of the debris removal process. Neely says the letters that were sent were not code violations. However, that wasn't clear for the people who received them. A header at the top of the letter does say "NOTIFICATION OF CODE VIOLATION."
Jennifer Ivie is one of many who received the letter from the city of Mayfield.
"We just had a natural disaster, and they are trying to fix my house. Why can they not be more understanding?" Ivie says.
She's been living out of a Super 8 hotel while a new roof is put on her rental house, along with repairs inside. For her, "code violation" was disheartening to read.
"I understand that there's laws and rules and everything. They want to try to get Mayfield back to being beautiful, but give us a little time," says Ivie.
Like many people in Mayfield who've been impacted by the tornado, she has debris at the end of her driveway.
Neely says the letters were meant to inform people the city is moving to the next phase of cleanup.
"The letters that went out are basically to start the process of obtaining information as to who needs that assistance," says Neely.
For those who don't have insurance that will cover debris removal or are uninsured, they will have to fill out commercial property debris removal or personal property debris removal packets. The city will announce locations available for those who need to apply for assistance with debris removal March 9. They will not be taking applications at that time. People who need assistance should exhaust all insurance measures before they'll be approved by FEMA.
"It makes sense that FEMA would say, ‘Hey, look, if this individual or business owner has insurance that takes care of this, we're not going to put federal dollars into that,’" says Neely.
It's important to note FEMA is responsible for deciding who gets approved, not the city of Mayfield.