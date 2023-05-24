MAYFIELD, KY — The city of Mayfield, Kentucky, has a new temporary logo. Mayfield City Council members approved it at their most recent meeting.
A Facebook post by the city says they're working on long-term branding, but wanted to change the logo from the old version — especially following the Dec. 10, 2021, tornado.
"We understand that change can be difficult, but we felt that this was a necessary change for a few reasons," the post reads. "One being that many of the buildings featured on the current one are unfortunately no longer standing."
The new logo includes an image of a tree, the significance of which goes back to the city's earliest settlers, when they carved the word "Mayfield" on a tree — and the name stuck.
It is also meant to symbolize regrowth and rebirth, the city says. The tree grows tall above a map of Kentucky, with its roots winding across the state.
The logo also includes the words "A place to plant your roots since 1823."