PADUCAH — The city of Paducah is reminding nonprofit agencies that the deadline is approaching to apply for the funding through its Grant-in-Aid Program. The deadline to apply is March 31.
Grant categories include the Quality of Life Standard Grant and the Quality of Life Micro Grant, both of which are for nonprofit agencies that provide new or existing programs or projects that benefit the quality of life for people who live in Paducah. The Quality of Life Micro Grant request is limited to $5,000.
“The City of Paducah values the services provided by our local non-profit agencies," City Manager Daron Jordan said in a statement released Tuesday. "They make a difference every day in our community through social services, arts and culture, and more. The Grant-in-Aid program is an opportunity for non-profits located within Paducah’s city limits to express how they contribute to the quality of life for our residents and how the City might be a financial partner while still meeting the state guidelines for allocation of public funds to outside agencies.”
Nonprofit agencies located within Paducah city limits can apply for funding for the fiscal year 2024.
As Local 6 previously reported, all agencies must have attended a Feb. 23 workshop at Paducah City Hall to be eligible.
Application guidelines and forms can be found at Grant-in-Aid Program Applications. Each agency must be a 501(c)(3) organization. The city's fiscal year begins July 1.