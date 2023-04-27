PADUCAH — Over the years, the City of Paducah has acquired real estate property through donation, code enforcement, grants, and other means, they explain on their website.
Now, 78 surplus lots are being sold — with the goal of further enhancing the 13 neighborhoods involved, the city explained in a Monday release.
The city says they are accepting bid proposals for the properties until 4 p.m. on May 8.
According to their website, control of city properties is either handled by the City of Paducah, Urban Renewal and Community Development Agency, or Paducah Main Street.
Regardless of which group has control of the property, the process to obtain it is similar, the city says.
After you select a property you're interested in, you must develop and submit a proposal to the correct board.
The city says proposals must meet a number of requirements, including:
- A detailed description of the project, describing the intended use of the property.
- The proposed purchase price. The minimum purchase price is $1, the city says. You are responsible for deed preparation, recording, and title exam costs.
- Detailed rehabilitation or construction plans, including: floor plans, elevations, and landscaping.
- A firm third-party detailed estimate of construction costs from an engineer, architect, or contractor
- A project timeline. The city says improvements must be completed within one year.
- Proof of financial ability to complete the project from a lending institution. Proof can come in the form of a letter of credit, loan commitment, cash on hand, or other appropriate means.
A sample proposal packet is included at the end of the article. And, as an incentive to purchase the lot, the Planning Department is offering house plans at no cost.
According to the city website, proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope, clearly marked "Sealed Bid," with the address of the property on the outside and the bidder's name and contact information. Those interested in submitting proposals for multiple properties must submit separate written offers for each one.
Proposals can be mailed or dropped-off in-person at City Hall.
To read more about the proposal process, click here or download the documents below.