PADUCAH– The City of Paducah has nearly 80 lots available for bids.
The city has received these properties in a variety of ways including donations. The lots are being sold with the hoped they will be developed in a way that enhances neighborhoods.
Each lot has a minimum bid of $325. The Planning Department will be accepting bids until 4 p.m. on Aug. 24.
Click the link to see the list of addresses, the bid form, a sample bid, and the proposal requirements.
You can also call the City of Paducah Planning Department at 270-444-8690 for more information.