PADUCAH– Paducah Parks & Recreation is accepting nominations for the 2021 Distinguished Veteran Award and the 2021 Patriot Award.
The nomination deadline is Friday, Oct. 22, at 4 p.m.
Nomination forms and award criteria are available at the Parks Office, or by clicking the link here.
The Distinguished Veteran Nomination will give priority to nominees who currently reside or work in Paducah or McCracken County and to veterans with service from the Korean War or World War II. A letter of nomination should explain why the person deserves the honor, summarize the persons military history and show how the veteran has made a difference in the community.
For the Patriots Award, nominations are being accepted for non-veteran candidates who dedicate their time to serving veterans and veteran causes in the community.
For more information, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 270-444-8508.