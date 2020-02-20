PADUCAH — About $1.4 million in grant money is up for grabs from the city of Paducah.
Local nonprofits and businesses who provide services that meet the needs of the city are eligible to apply for that money right now.
This year, there's a new process with requirements including multiple documents like financial reports, 501(c)(3) status and aligning with the city’s strategic plan.
Previously, the process was more informal and went through the city’s finance department, according to city spokesperson Pam Spencer.
About 30 nonprofits went to city hall looking for answers about the new requirements, because a a March 31 deadline looms ahead.
Paducah Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Reece King was at the meeting, and said it was a lot to take in.
“Just trying to absorb it and trying to figure out exactly where we fit, because honestly, probably most of us fall into several different categories," said King. "But we are told we are only allowed to apply in one category, so that’s going to be part of the process is figuring out what category to make the ask.”
Grant-in-Aid categories include the Core Services Grant, the Quality of Life Standard Grant, the Quality of Life Micro Grant, the Catalyst Grant and the Board of Commissioners Advocacy Grant.
Prior to a city hall meeting about the new requirements, the executive director of Market House Theatre said receiving grant money is vital to their organization. “The city has been a great partner for all of the arts, and in fact, with all of the projects we do. The main Market House Theater I'm standing in front of is owned by the city of Paducah,” said Michael Cochran. “And they helped up with a grant last year to to make the bathrooms more accessible when we did a half-million-dollar renovation."
Applying for a grant, with the Paducah-McCracken County Art Council, helped them receive $25,000 for the project last year.
Market House Theatre sees thousands of guests each year, including many local schools.
Around 200 students from three schools watched their peers perform the classic "Stuart Little" on Thursday.
The big stage is not for everyone, but as the old saying goes, some people are just born for it.
“Usually, I'm really nervous at first, and then when you go out there you have a blast. It's so fun. Everything kind of melts away,” said Clark Turner, an 11-year-old, Sharpe Elementry student who played Stuart.
It was his first lead role.
”You never do perfect,” Turner said. ”There's always room to grow on, but I think I did really good.”
Turner said he was never the shyest kid in the room, but performing in plays at Market House Theatre may have turned him into the loudest.
Market House is currently expanding its footprint downtown, and said any grant money is welcome to help offset the project's cost.
"This is the first year that the city has kind of changed around that formula and they're asking us to apply individually for that,” Cochran said. “We're still doing economic impact numbers with that, but we're going to the meetings to see how all of that changes.”
Market House Theatre is one of about 20 organizations that have previously received hundreds of thousands in grant dollars in 2020 and past years.
The city said the new grant application process will open up the grant funds to more organizations and have a more equitable process.
A seven-member panel is making the decisions on how much money an organization could possibly get for 2021.
The next workshop on how to apply for the grant money will be at 12 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, at Paducah City Hall.