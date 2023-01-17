PADUCAH — The City of Paducah, in partnership with Weyland Ventures, is inviting everyone to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the City Block Project — an extensive construction project that's garnered both support and criticism from the community.
The groundbreaking will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 27 in the parking lot at North Second and Jefferson Streets.
The $21 million project includes development of a hotel along Jefferson Street, parking improvements, green space, a public promenade, and a mixed-use residential building.
According to the city, the first phase of the project includes construction of an 81-room boutique hotel, which will include a restaurant, retail space, and a rooftop bar.
The city expects the hotel's construction to take about 16 months, with an opening date expected in spring of 2024.
The second phase of the project includes the construction of a mixed-use building on Broadway Street, which the city says will have retail space and upper-story living arrangements.
According to Weyland Ventures, the 70-unit residential building feature a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments and studio space.
Local 6's Jane Kim recently reported on the project, finding public support to be split.
Broussard's Shift Leader Megan Cross said she was worried the construction right across the street could impact business by drawing people away.
Mayor George Bray confirmed construction could cause a disruption to businesses, saying it's a change for everyone who dines or shops downtown.
Overall, Bray said he had heard a mix of positive and negative feedback abou the project.
Cross told Local 6 some people were very excited about the change, especially for "the revenue that it's going to bring in and the more foot traffic we're going to get."
However, she explained, "we have people who are concerned, especially with parking, that it might be hurting to our businesses not having easily accessible parking."
Back in September, Weyland Ventures CEO Mariah Gratz told Local 6's Jack Kane they pushed construction to January so as not to impact the busy holiday shopping season.
Gratz explained 148 parking spots will still be available in the lot following completion of the project.