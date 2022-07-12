PADUCAH — The City of Paducah announced drainage ditch maintenance will begin on Central Ave. on Wednesday, July 13.
They explained the crew will be working in the right-of-way on the West Side of Central Ave. The work zone will extend between Country Club Lane and Westwood Boulevard. Central Ave. will remain open during the work, and the project is expected to last about 2 weeks, weather permitting.
According to the release, crews will be removing overgrowth and distressed trees along the drainage ditch and modifying it to improve storm-water flow.
City officials urge drivers to use caution in the area and pay attention to work crews and traffic control devices.