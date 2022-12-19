PADUCAH — The City of Paducah has announced changes to the Public Works Department's garbage pickup, recycling, and composting schedules during upcoming winter holidays.
Christmas Holidays
- There will be no residential garbage collection on Friday, Dec. 23. Instead, Friday's routes will be collected on Thursday, Dec. 22.
- Dec. 26 recycling will be collected on Dec. 27.
- The compost facility will be closed on Dec. 23 and 26.
New Year's Holidays
- There will be no residential garbage collection on Friday, Dec. 30. Fridays routes will be collected on Thursday, Dec. 29.
- Jan. 2 recycling will be collected on Jan. 3.
- The compost facility will be closed on Dec. 30 and Jan. 2.
Live Christmas Tree Recycling
- The City of Paducah is encouraging the community to bring live Christmas trees to the compost facility for disposal. They ask that all lights, garland, and ornaments be removed before taking them to the facility. Alternatively, community members can call the Public Works Department to request the tree to be picked up by city crews. The compost facility is located at 1560 North 8th St. It's open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Click the PDFs below to download or print both the 2022 and 2023 holiday garbage collection schedules.