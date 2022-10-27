PADUCAH — The City of Paducah says Robert Coleman Park will soon benefit from the addition of a colorful, inclusive playground.
The city said in a social media post they were able to purchase the equipment at a 50% discount thanks to a grant from the manufacturer, GameTime. According to GameTime's online product page for the equipment, the new playground will include several engaging activities:
- Five different slides, ranging in size and shape
- Various climbers and ladders
- Animal, car, and face-decorating panels
- Bongos
- Hand cycler
There is a sizeable ramp running through the center of the equipment to allow wheelchair-users to access a number of the play activities. A large, purple shade covers a portion of the equipment, providing a cooler area in the center. To view a diagram of the new equipment, click here.
According to the Parks and Recreation Department, installation of the equipment will be completed later next year. The city has to budget for the surface installation first, and will need to prepare the ground for the equipment by making sure it's level.