PADUCAH — The Paducah City Block Project is a step closer to becoming a reality after the city's tax increment financing district application received final approval from the state on Thursday. A part of the city's agreement with developer Weyland Ventures to build a downtown boutique hotel required the TIF district to be approved first.
The plan is to build the hotel on the land that is now the downtown public parking lot just off of Broadway Street. That's where Barbecue on the River has been held for years. Some in the community have voiced concerns about how the hotel development will affect Barbecue on the River.
"There's more than enough room for new development as well as continuing to have downtown be a place for festivals," says City Planner Katie Axt.
The city hasn't specifically discussed how Barbecue on the River will work once the hotel is built. Axt assures, though, that it will continue to take place in the same general area.
Not everyone is on board with the hotel project.
"This hotel idea is a very bad idea,"says Clayton Norton.
Norton is a vendor who sets up a booth downtown to sell his arts and crafts. He's worried the City Block Project will displace him and other vendors who currently set up in that space. "It will totally destroy the feel and culture of downtown Paducah," says Norton.
Axt says that's not the project's intention. The city envisions people like Norton will still have a place to come and sell their goods.
"City Block is going to be a central town square. It is new public open space, a promenade, and repaired parking lot," says Axt.
The city also believes vacant buildings in the area will be filled once the City Block Project is complete, along with the new riverfront development.
"That has been a vision of this community for over 20 years," says Axt.
One of the biggest vacant buildings that falls within the TIF district is the former GenCanna building. The building was sold in 2020 and is on the market for lease. Realtor Ben Sirk says there has been some interest in the building, but no deal has been finalized yet.
If things move along as planned, ground might be broken on the City Block Project this fall.