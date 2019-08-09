PADUCAH -- For the 28th consecutive year, the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has awarded the City of Paducah the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.
Paducah's Public Information Officer Pamela Spencer says the CAFR is a voluntary document made by the City for review and grading and includes the city's audit and various financial and statistical reports.
The award is for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2018.
The GFOA says the certificate represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management and is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.
Spencer says a section of the letter from GFOA Technical Services Director Michele Mark Levine to the City of Paducah reads:
City Manager Jim Arndt says this achievement is a direct reflection on how the City of Paducah embraces the value of fiscal responsibility.
Finance Director Jonathan Perkins says government accounting rules are complex. He says he is proud of the city, especially the finance department staff, for rising to the challenge of achieving the hard national standards.
Perkins also says that this internationally recognized award is one element necessary for Paducah to maintain a strong S & P bond rating of AA-.
You can read the CAFR here at the City of Paducah website.
In addition to the financial reports, the CAFR includes an artistic element on the cover, says the city's public information officer.
The city has commissioned Janice Crosno, of Paducah, since the early 1990s to provide a pen and ink drawing of a site unique to Paducah.
The city says Crosno drew a barge on the Ohio River for the most recent CAFR.
The drawings are displayed in the finance department at city hall.