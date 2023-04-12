PADUCAH — The deadline to renew your business license in Paducah is fast approaching.
According to a release from the city, April 18 is the due date to renew. They say if you have any questions about renewal or would like to request information, you can email the Finance Department.
Any corporation, partnership, proprietorship, or individual in Paducah receiving or expecting to receive gross receipts in excess of $600 annually from conducting business is required to have a business license, the city says, in line with the Paducah Code of Ordinances Chapter 106-63.
There are several ways to make a payment, the city says, including cash, check, credit, and debit. Payments can be made in person at 300 South 5th Street. You can also make credit or debit card payments over the phone by calling (270) 444-8513.
