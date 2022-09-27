PADUCAH — The city of Paducah has announced the closure of a small park on South Second Street.
Market Square Art Park, which is at 117½ South 2nd St., is closed until further notice "due to identified safety hazards," the city says.
The city says fencing in now in place across the front of the park to prevent members of the public from accessing it.
In a short news release announcing the closure, the city did not specify what the safety hazards identified at the park are.
The release included a photo of the orange plastic safety fencing in place around the small park.