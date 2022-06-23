PADUCAH — The City of Paducah announced today that the traffic signal at the intersection of 6th and Jefferson St. will be removed in favor of an all-way-stop.
The City explained that the existing traffic light will begin flashing red in all directions in order to help ease the transition, beginning on July 1. The Public Works Department will install stop-signs on all four corners of in August, and they will remain covered until Sept. 1. Once they are uncovered, the traffic signal will be removed.
In a statement from the release, City Engineer Rick Murphy said “Removing the traffic signal at the 6th St. and Jefferson St. intersection will reduce the City’s maintenance and repair costs and will allow traffic to flow more efficiently without unnecessary delay. A signal warrant study shows that the existing signal can be removed for a more efficient all-way stop operation.”
To learn more about Paducah's road rehabilitation plan, you can visit their website here.