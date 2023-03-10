PADUCAH — A new year means new priorities and a new focus for the city of Paducah. City leaders met Friday afternoon to set their new priorities for 2023. City leaders met for several hours to work out what areas will need the most attention in the new fiscal year.
To keep with tradition, city leaders set 10 priority goals for the year:
- Southside enhancement
- Improve city facilities
- Community growth and recruitment
- Improve housing opportunities
- Downtown improvements
- Revenue equity
- Make the city more bike and walking friendly
- Minority inclusion
- Neighborhood strengthening
- Improve quality of life
Goals like Southside enhancement and minority inclusion carry over from 2022. Commissioner Sandra Wilson says overall growth needs to be an ongoing focus for Paducah's future.
"It's going to take a lot more pushing that as a mindset in everybody's head that we have to grow in order to be successful," Wilson said. "We cannot have this, just be locked in to where we are."
In a recent city commission meeting, Paducah Mayor George Bray said if he was to grade their 2022 commission priority accomplishments, he'd give them a "B." City staff members are taking that as a challenge to get an "A" this year.
"There were things we did good, and there were things we fell down on. We should always be striving for that continuous improvement. Putting the priorities, that helps us give us direction and focus. So, I'm excited about what's to come and the new opportunities, and the continuing ones as well," said City Manager Daron Jordan.
With their plans laid out, the commission will vote to adopt their new priorities for 2023 at their upcoming meeting on Tuesday.