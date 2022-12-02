PADUCAH — The City of Paducah government is currently experiencing a website outage, they announced in a Friday morning release.
The hosting company says a server node is down and technicians are working to correct the issue, the city explained.
In the meantime, they provided the following direct links to help people access certain services:
- To view job openings with the City of Paducah and apply for a job, click Job Openings.
- To make an online property tax payment, visit Property Tax.
- To register for an event, class, or league with the Parks & Recreation Department, visit Parks & Recreation Registration.
- Submit a service request or inquiry through Paducah 311
Note: This outage is only impacting the Paducah City Government's website. It has no impact on internet access in the greater Paducah area as a whole.