PADUCAH — The City of Paducah says there will be no residential garbage collection on Nov. 26 and 27. Instead Thursday's collection will be on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and Friday's will be on Monday, Nov. 30.
Additionally, the recycling drop-off facility, located at Freedom Waste (WCA) 400 State Street, will be closed Thanksgiving Day. The normal schedule for the facility is Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon. There is no charge to drop off recyclables.
The city also says the compost facility, located at 1560 North 8th Street will be closed Thanksgiving and the day after. The regular schedule is Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The city says, as a reminder, place your garbage rollout container at its designated collection point no later than 4 a.m. on the scheduled day of pickup.
You can call the Public Works Department at 270-444-8511 with any questions.
The city says City Hall will also be closed on Thanksgiving and Nov. 27, in observance of the holiday.