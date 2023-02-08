PADUCAH — Paducah Mayor George Bray says serving on a city board or commission is a way you can "influence and make an impact on our community."
In a Wednesday release, Bray encouraged community members to reach out to him by email to learn more about opportunities to serve.
According to Bray, there are over two dozen boards and commissions in Paducah, ranging from the Paducah Civic Beautification Board, Planning Commission, Historic and Architectural Review Commission, Brooks Stadium Commission, Paducah Main Street, and more.
Bray says the City of Paducah benefits from the engagement, recommendations, and guidance from these groups.
"We are always looking for new thoughts and ideas from interested and qualified community members," Bray explained in a statement included in the release.
If you're interested in serving on a board or commission, click here to browse opportunities and access the application.
Bray says you can reach out to him by email to learn more about opportunities and ask questions. Additionally, you can reach out to the Assistant City Clerk Amanda Meeks by calling (270) 444-8507 or email.