On Wednesday, the City of Paducah launched Paducah 311, a new app and online portal where city residents can request a service, report issues and ask questions.
"With the Paducah 311 portal and app, we are using technology to drive efficiency within the City while focusing on providing a great experience and documented paper trail for requests from our customers, Paducah’s citizens and visitors,” Mayor George Bray said.
"The Paducah 311 service request app and online portal will open the door to new efficiencies since an issue or service request can be routed quickly through the software to the appropriate staff member," City Manager Daron Jordan added. "The citizen or visitor doesn’t have to search for the correct phone number or department to make a report. The software takes care of it for them. Plus, they can submit a picture which is helpful for our staff as they respond to the report.”
The requests that can be submitted through Paducah 311 include:
- Abandoned Vehicle
- Brush Pickup
- City Employment
- Code Enforcement
- Dead Animal
- General Finance Request
- General Information Request
- General Parks Service Request
- General Police Request
- Right-of-Way Obstructions
- Potholes
- Program & Event Inquiries
- Property Maintenance
Paducah 311 is not for emergencies. If you are experiencing an emergency, continue to call 9-1-1.
To use the free Paducah 311 app, download MyCivic 311 via the Google Play Store or the App Store.
Information can be submitted anonymously. However, when registering an email address will allow for staff to respond. Once a service request is made, a tracking number will be provided which can be used to stay updated.
For problems with the app or online portal, please email customerexp@paducahky.gov