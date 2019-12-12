PADUCAH — The city of Paducah is working to get rid of a land mass that's been forming by the transient boat dock for months. Silt is gathering and forming the land mass.
"The rivers carries a lot of silt with them," says Paducah City Engineer Rick Murphy.
Murphy claims the flooding that happened earlier this year contributed to the land mass forming. Whatever the main cause is, it's something that needs to be addressed.
"If we can get an engineering solution that we can redirect some water, some current in here that will move this material out. It's just the fact that it swirls and creates eddy currents, and where there are eddy currents it's gonna' rain out," says Murphy.
Right now, the water level is high on the river, and you can only see the top of the land mass. But underneath the water, it's pretty big. The concern is if something is not done, it could eventually end up at the edge of the transient boat dock.
"We will probably have to put something in the river that goes up and down with the river that redirects flow in here that redirects that silt moving," says Murphy.
The city is looking to hire an engineering firm that specializes in things like that to design and build a structure to redirect the water. Already, Murphy has begun working with local engineering firm BFW to survey the area. As for funding, Murphy says the city hopes FEMA will help.
"With FEMA, it's a long, drawn out process. You have to identify the problem, they have to accept the problem, then you have to look at the cost of the repair to bring it back to what it was before and then any mitigation," says Murphy.
So far, the city has already paid more than $21,000 on surveys and studies on the growing land mass. They paid Main Stream Commercial Divers $11,000 for a diving study and engineering firm BFW more than $10,000 for a drone survey.
To learn more about this story and others, follow Thomas on Facebook and Twitter.