PADUCAH – The City of Paducah is now accepting bids from construction contractors for the Buckner Lane Bridge Replacement Project.
This project will improve the two-lane section of Buckner Lane between Hansen Road and Pecan Drive and replace the run down bridge that has been affected by severe weather. The project will also install a a new culvert under Oakcrest Drive, and improve stormwater conditions in the area.
"Since the bridge’s opening will be enhanced, it will improve the flow during flood conditions and reduce the number of times that floodwaters overtop the roadway," City Engineer Rick Murphy said. "With the Board of Commissioner’s approval in expanding the project area to include the culvert at Oakcrest and overall roadway improvements, the City’s expectations will be that this neighborhood will be pleased with the reduction in flooding during high rain events.”
According to the city, bidding for this project begins March 23, and the hope is to bring a contractor before the Paducah Board of Commissioners in April.
The city expects the project to be completed in either late 2022 or early in 2023.
The Buckner Lane Bridge Replacement Project will be funded by FEMA Disaster Relief Funding the city received after severe weather events in 2018. FEMA has provided nearly $330,000 in Public Assistance funding for the project with the state providing nearly $53,000. The city will also used a portion of the $4 million it received from the American Rescue Plan Act that had been set aside for stormwater projects.
Click here for more information on submitting a bid with the city.