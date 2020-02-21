PADUCAH -- The City of Paducah says it has recovered from a recent IT security incident.
On Saturday, February 1st, a third-party used malicious software to compromise the city's systems and encrypted numerous data files.
The hacker then contacted the city and demanded money in exchange for decryption keys.
With help from outside security experts, the Kentucky League of Cities, and the city's insurance provider, the city decided to rebuild certain systems from scratch and also purchase decryption keys from the hacker.
The city ended up paying about $30,000 to the hacker for the decryption keys.
The city says paying for the decryption keys was the fastest and most cost-effective way to restore access.
The city says work was also done before bringing the servers back online to help protect them for future hacking attempts.