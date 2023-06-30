PADUCAH, KY – The Kentucky League of Cities presented the city of Paducah with a 2023 Workers’ Compensation Safety Grant. The money will be used to fund programs and services that reduce liability and make the city safer.
KLC is Kentucky’s largest municipal insurance program. The agency helps members increase public safety with proactive programs and services. KLC insurance provides affordable liability, property, workers’ compensation, and other municipal insurance products.
Representatives for the city of Paducah thanked KLC for the funds and stressed the grant’s positive impact on the community, a news release from KLC says.
“The funds will help the city purchase personal protective equipment that will allow our associates to work more efficiently while keeping themselves safe in the workplace,” KLC board of directors’ member and Paducah Mayor George Bray said in a statement included in the release.
“Cities are the economic engines of Kentucky, and city leaders take great pride in serving the people who work and live in them,” KLC Executive Director and CEO J.D. Chaney stated. “Mayor Bray and Paducah leaders will use these funds to ensure their community continues to be safe.”
In addition to insurance, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefits programs, legislative advocacy, financial and municipal law services, training, community development, and other resources that serve cities.