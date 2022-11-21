PADUCAH — The City of Paducah is reminding community members of their planned schedule changes for garbage collection, recycling, and composting ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Garbage Collection
Garbage will not be collected on Nov. 24 or 25, the city announced in a Monday release.
Thanksgiving garbage collection
|Normal pick-up day
|Holiday pickup day
|Thursday, Nov. 24
|Wednesday, Nov. 23
|Friday, Nov. 25
|Monday, Nov. 28
Recycling drop-off facility
The Green For Life recycling drop-off facility on State St. will be closed on Thanksgiving day. Their normal operating hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Community members may drop off recyclables free of charge at the facility.
Compost facility
The City of Paducah Compost Facility is closed to the public until further notice due to routine brush grinding, the city says.
City Hall
City Hall will be closed on Nov. 24 and 25.
Click here to see the city's holiday garbage collection schedule in full.