PADUCAH — The City of Paducah has announced a schedule for the 2020 Independence Day holiday.
Public Information Officer Pamela Spencer says City Hall will be closed Friday, July 3, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Additionally, there will be no residential garbage collection on Friday. Friday's route will be collected on Monday, July 6. Spencer says the Compost Facility will also be closed on Friday.
Spencer says Street Beat Fridays starts this Friday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the gazebo on 2nd Street and Broadway. Street Beat Fridays is developed by the Paducah Parks & Recreation Department to support local musicians and provide a musical ambiance in downtown Paducah. Local musicians will be at the gazebo each Friday in July and August.
The Paducah Homegrown Farmers' Market in downtown Paducah is open each Saturday through October 24 from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Spencer says the line to enter the market begins at the parking lot entrance on 2nd Street to limit the number of customers at one time. A Tuesday mid-week market will be held each Tuesday in July and August from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Carson Park.
The City of Paducah and Independence Bank is also inviting the community to enjoy a 4th of July fireworks celebration, keeping in mind the continued attention to health and safety through social distancing.
Spencer says there will be a fireworks show on July 4 at the Paxton Park Golf Course. The city has contracted with Arthur Rozzi Pyrotechnics. The show will focus on the use of high aerial fireworks that will be visible from many parts of the city and Paxton Park will be closed to the public.
Spencer says this location is centrally located to many neighborhoods and parking areas. The fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m. with a rain date of Sunday, July 5 if needed.
The Parks & Recreation Department says there will be accompanying music for the fireworks show on the local radio station WDXR 102.5.