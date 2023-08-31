PADUCAH — Next Monday is Labor Day, and the city of Paducah has released information on festivities set for the day, as well as closures and other schedule adjustments for city services.
The Labor Day Parade is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday. The theme for this year's parade, conducted by the Western Kentucky Labor Day Committee, is "We are our Future in Solidarity." The city said parade will follow Broadway Street starting at 2nd Street and head west on Broadway until it disbands at Fountain Avenue (17th Street). Festivities including flood vendors, music and children's activities will continue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Carson Park.
Many families may wish to take their children to the Robert Coleman Sprayground at the corner of Walter Jetton Boulevard and Husbands Street or the splash pad at the Pat & Jim Brockenborough Rotary Health Park at 421 North 13th St. Those facilities are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, including on Labor Day. The city said they will remain open on that schedule until the weather turns cooler.
Regarding travel impacts related to the parade, the route will close to traffic in stages by 8:30 a.m. The staging area for parade entries and surrounding streets will close at 6:30 a.m. The city said streets will stay closed until the parade passes.
When it comes to city services, Paducah City Hall and other city officers will be closed for the holiday. For households that have curbside recycling collected on the first and third Mondays of the month, crews will collect their recyclables on Tuesday, Sept. 5. The compost facility at 1560 North 8th St. will be closed Labor Day as well. The garbage collection schedule, however, will not change for Labor Day week.
For more information and updates on the Labor Day Parade, visit the West Kentucky Labor Day Parade Facebook page.