PADUCAH — Monday Sept. 5 is Labor Day, and some Paducah services will be impacted by the holiday.
According to a Thursday release, garbage pickup will continue as usual for labor day week, but curbside recycling will be modified. Crews will collect recycling on Tuesday, September 6 for those who usually have recyclables collected on the first and third Monday of the month.
The city says both City Hall and the Paducah's compost facility will be closed for the holiday.
The Robert Coleman Sprayground and the splashpad at Pat and Jim Brockenborough Rotary Health Park will both remain open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Western Kentucky Labor Day Committee will be holding Paducah's 47th annual Labor Day Parade on Monday, with this year's theme being Organized Labor is the Core of America, the announcement says. The parade route runs down Broadway, starting at 2nd St., heading west until it reaches Fountain Avenue.
The staging area for parade entries and surrounding streets will close at 6:30 a.m. and the parade route itself will close by 8:30 a.m. The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. Streets will reopen after the parade safely passes.
Following the parade, community members can attend other Labor Day festivities at Carson Park, which will include food vendors, music, and activities for kids. Celebrations at Carson Park begin at 11 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.