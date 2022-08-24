PADUCAH, KY — At Tuesday evening's Paducah Board of Commissioners meeting, Assistant City Manager Michelle Smolen updated the board on the progress of several priority action and continuous improvement items this quarter.
In a Wednesday release, the city highlighted a few of the priorities discussed, and their progress this quarter.
- Negotiated points in the outdoor sports complex agreement
- Created guide detailing responsibilities among the city, county, and McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission for the construction, funding, and operation of the complex
- Paducah City and McCracken County are sharing the cost professional proposal preparation for a 911 radio and tower system upgrade
- The 911 Communication Oversight Committee's goal is to complete a city/county interlocal agreement by the end of 2022
- The Buckner Lane Bridge Replacement project began in May with an expected end date in late 2022
- A larger box culvert is being installed under Oakcrest Drive, replacing the Buckner Lane Bridge
- The goal of the project is to improve stormwater conditions
- Paducah Main Street earned National Main Street Accreditation
- Several new downtown elements are reportedly experiencing success, including Downtown Live, window murals, and the Cocktail Trail
- The July 4th fireworks celebration returned to the riverfront
- Weyland Ventures is working with contractors and the City on scheduling to kick-off the City Block project
Protecting Key Historical/ Cultural Resources
- Renovation design documents are nearly finished for the Robert Cherry Civic Center and relocation of the Parks and Recreation Department's administration offices
- The city issued a request for services to provide recommendations for the preservation and stewardship of historical and cultural assets in Paducah, focusing on the Hotel Metropolitan, Columbia Theatre, Oscar Cross House, and Southside Neighborhoods
