PADUCAH -- The City of Paducah says it is working on a security incicent.
On Saturday, the city says it became aware of an "unauthorized intrusion" into its IT systems that disputed access to multiple computer servers.
The city's IT team has taken potentially affected servers offline. Several internal systems will be temporarily unavailable as they work to resolve and investigate the issue.
The incident has not affected primary public safety systems. Police and fire services, including 911 dispatch, are also operating without disruption.
The city says it is working around the clock to restore full IT operations.
At this time there is no evidence that any information has been misused. A complete forensics investigation will be done.