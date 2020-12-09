PADUCAH— The city of Paducah responded to a lawsuit filed by local business owners against the city's proposed tax increment financing district.
In November, 14 individuals and an LLC called Concerned Taxpayer of Paducah and McCracken County filed the suit to prevent Paducah's current leadership from taking further action on the proposed TIF district.
Three new city commissioners and a new mayor will be sworn into office in January.
In the city's response, filed on Nov. 23, they asked the suit be dismissed.
Key allegations in the initial lawsuit included claims that the city falsely characterized parts of the project, misused funds for the project, omitted information about the TIF district to the public and illegally used a city ordinance.
The city's response flatly denies all those allegations. The city listed eight defenses. The first said, "the complaint fails to state a cause of action upon which relief may be granted and therefore it should be dismisses with prejudice."
In a court of law, this defense means the plaintiff failed to present sufficient facts that indicate an actual violation of the law — and therefore doesn't need a legal remedy.
The city's response also cited several legal doctrines that protect legislators from being sued for all actions taken while doing legitimate legislative activity.
The doctrines include legislative immunity, sovereign and or governmental immunity and KRS 65.200.
The remaining defenses against the lawsuit include statutes of limitation on the claims, and the plaintiff's didn't exhaust all non-judicial remedies with the city.
The city also asked for all its attorney and court costs to be reimbursed.
City Manager Jim Arndt declined to comment on the lawsuit, but said the city has spent money on monthly consulting services for the TIF district and on legal fees since the lawsuit was filed.
The next step for the lawsuit is for a judge to look over the claim and the city’s response, and either grant or deny the injunction. Judge Tim Kaltenbach will preside over the hearing. No date has been set at this time.